BAKER TENNIS: Four girls players named to all-state team Published 5:56 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Baker's doubles team of Kaitlyn Schwin, left, and Olivia Jacoby, won the fifth-place medals at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state tennis tournament in Corvallis on May 24, 2025. (Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Baker's Abby Cunningham plays at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state tennis tournament in Corvallis on May 23, 2025. (Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Baker's Liz Timm plays at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state tennis tournament in Corvallis on May 23, 2025. (Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald)

Four Baker High School tennis players were named to the Oregon all-state tennis teams, a list compiled by the OregonTennis.org website based on their performance at the state tournament in May.

Baker’s doubles team of Kaitlyn Schwin and Olivia Jacoby were named to the girls second team after placing fifth at the tournament by winning the consolation finals.

Two Baker girls singles players — Liz Timm and Abby Cunningham — were named to the third team.