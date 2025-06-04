Honoring Mackenzie Dennis: A tribute to a friend and teammate Published 6:00 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more The team and coaches gather May 31, 2025, to honor their teammate Mackenzie Dennis, 14, who died that day from injuries caused by a side-by-side accident on May 16. (Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Ribbons spelled out the initials of Mackenzie Dennis during a softball tournament on May 31, 2025. Mackenzie, 14, died that day and her teammates honored her by wearing ribbons of her favorite color, teal, and decorating the field and dugout. (Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald)

The girls linked arms and formed a line, teal bows in their hair and teal leis around their necks, and set out, together, for center field at the Baker Sports Complex on May 31.

They walked toward their coaches, who stood around a lone softball.

The team formed a circle around the ball, bowing their heads as the opposing team kneeled in the silence.

A bit farther away, on the outfield fence, ribbons spelled out the initials MD.

These tokens — the teal ribbons, the meetup at center field, a decorated dugout — were a way for the 14U club softball team to honor Mackenzie Dennis, their 14-year-old teammate who died May 31, 2025, from injuries sustained in a side-by-side accident on May 16 near Haines.

A celebration of Kenzie’s life is planned for Friday, June 13, at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane, at 1 p.m.

When the team learned Kenzie was not coming home, the girls and coaches thought of ways to honor her at the next game.

They found teal ribbons, Kenzie’s favorite color. A white cowboy hat, known as the team’s home run hat, was decorated with the words “Kenzie Strong.”

They left her position, center field, empty at the start of the game.

The first hit sent the softball straight past the pitcher, rolling to a stop right at that empty spot.