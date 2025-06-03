News of Record for June 3, 2025 Published 5:45 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY, VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Alyssa Renee Owens, 30, Baker City, 4:49 p.m. June 2 at 18 S. Foothill Drive; jailed.

FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, PROBATION VIOLATION: Michael Scott Tugman, 36, Baker City, 4:49 p.m. June 2 at 18 S. Foothill Drive; jailed.

SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: John Marsik Guthrie Jr., 53, Baker City, 12:25 p.m. June 2 in the 1100 block of campbell Street; cited and released.

Oregon State Police

Arrests, citations

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, FENTANYL, METHADONE: Jace Taylor Prowell, 34, Baker City, 8:40 p.m. June 2 at the Highway 203 pond; cited and released.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, RECKLESS DRIVING, RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON, DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE, FAILURE TO DRIVE WITHIN LANE: David Villanueva Neri, 25, Vancouver, Washington, 5:39 p.m. June 2 on Interstate 84, Milepost 324 eastbound; cited and released.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL: Kelly Lorraine Cranley, 20, Baker City, 10:57 p.m. May 31 at Campbell and Balm streets; cited and released.