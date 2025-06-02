Oregon Department of Forestry declares start of fire season, with permits and other requirements for outdoor burning, starting June 5 in NE Oregon Published 3:19 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

LA GRANDE — Although snow still covers the higher mountains and the grass is still green in places, a dry spring and warming temperatures have prompted the Oregon Department of Forestry to institute fire season restrictions in Northeastern Oregon starting at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, June 5.

“Continued dry conditions and increasing temperatures are expected in the coming weeks,” Justin Lauer, district forester. “These conditions, combined with rising fire danger, have led us to declare fire season.”

This was the driest May at the Baker City Airport since 2002, and total rainfall for March 1 through May 31 was 41% of average at the airport.

The fire season restrictions affect forests and rangelands protected by ODF’s Northeast Oregon district, including private and state lands in Union, Baker, Wallowa and Umatilla counties along with small portions of Malheur, Morrow, and Grant counties. The restrictions don’t apply to federal land or to cities, which have their own burning restriction policies.

“With the forecasted weather conditions our fine fuels will continue to cure out making it more likely for fires to spread quickly,” Lauer said. “Declaring fire season allows us to help prevent human-caused fires, which can be a significant issue throughout the summer.”

During fire season, including piles and burn barrels, is debris burning is by permit only. To get a burning permit, call your local ODF office:

• Baker City Sub-Unit: 541-523-5831

• La Grande Unit: 541-963-3168

• Pendleton Unit: 541-276-3491

• Wallowa Unit: 541-886-2881

Other restrictions during fire season:

• The use of exploding targets, tracer ammunition, or any bullet with a pyrotechnic charge in its base is prohibited.

• Logging and other industrial operations must meet requirements for fire prevention, such as fire tools, water supply, and watchman service when those operations are occurring on lands protected by ODF. Contact your local Stewardship Forester at any NEO District office for more information.

• Campfires must be dead out. Recreationists are reminded that campfires need to be attended to and fully extinguished before being left.

• Possession of the following firefighting equipment is required; shovel or other firefighting tool, minimum of 1-gallon of water, or 2½ pound or larger fire extinguisher and a fire watch at least one hour after extinguishing. Get permission from the landowner prior to starting a campfire.

• The use of sky lanterns is always illegal in Oregon.

To report a fire, dial 9-1-1.

For information on restrictions across the Northeast Oregon District, dial: (541) 975-3027 or visit www.bmidc.org, for current information on fire restrictions.