News of Record for June 2, 2025 Published 6:49 am Monday, June 2, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Lora Alexandria O’Neal, 34, Baker City, 12:39 a.m. June 2 at Cherry Street and Washington Avenue; cited and released.

PROBATION VIOLATION (2 Baker County Justice Court warrants): William Arthur Prather Jr. 45, Baker City, 12:44 p.m. May 31 at Ninth and H streets; cited and later released.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Steven Tyler Jones, 24, Baker City, 3:05 a.m. May 31 on East Campbell Street; cited and released.

THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: AJ Hugh Higley, 25, transient, 11:49 a.m. May 30 in the 200 block of East Campbell Street; cited and released.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

ATTEMPT TO ELUDE POLICE, RECKLESS DRIVING: Eithen Aaron Mackay, 20, La Grande, 4:53 p.m. May 31 on Highway 30, Milepost 43; jailed.

Accident reports

June 1, 9:54 a.m. at Second Street and Washington Avenue; injury accident with property damage. Two people refused transport by ambulance.

May 31, 11:14 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 339 eastbound; multiple motorcycle accident, with one patient taken by LifeFlight and another transported by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario.

May 28, 4:05 p.m. at Campbell and Resort streets; noninjury accident.

May 28, 7:51 a.m. at Seventh Street and Auburn Avenue; noninjury accident.

May 27, 5:58 p.m. at Auburn Avenue and Oak Street; accident with property damage.

May 27, 9:56 a.m. on Pocahontas Road; injury accident, with patient refusing transport by ambulance.