Baker City woman accused of manslaughter in death of newborn baby has court hearing set for June 4 Published 9:35 am Monday, June 2, 2025

A Baker City woman facing multiple felony charges in the death of a newborn baby found in her home in late December will be in court on Wednesday, June 4, for a hearing where a trial date could be set.

Angela Marie Croucher, 33, was arrested by Baker City Police on May 12.

A grand jury indicted Croucher on five charges including second-degree manslaughter, a Measure 11 crime in Oregon that on conviction carries a mandatory minimum prison term of 75 months.

She has been in the Baker County Jail since her arrest. Judge Matt Shirtcliff reduced Croucher’s initial bail of $600,000 to $185,000. She could be released by posting 10% of the latter amount, $18,500, although Shirtcliff’s order also requires a court hearing before Croucher is released.

During a 10-minute status check hearing Monday morning, June 2, in Baker County Circuit Court, William Thomson, the public defender who represents Croucher, told Shirtcliff that he believes the case “inevitably” will go to trial.

Croucher participated in the hearing by video from the jail.

Unless Croucher waives her right to a speedy trial within 60 days of her arrest, or the judge grants a delay, the trial would have to be scheduled by early July.

Thomson told Shirtcliff he needs to talk with Croucher about her options.

Shirtcliff scheduled a hearing for 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4.

The charges

District Attorney Greg Baxter said after Croucher’s arrest that he believes Croucher gave birth to the baby and that it was alive.

The charges are related to Croucher’s alleged negligence in failing to adequately care for her newborn.

Baxter said he could not discuss details about the case, including how long he believes the baby lived and the circumstances in which the baby’s body was found.

The grand jury indicted Croucher on multiple felonies. In addition to second-degree manslaughter, the Measure 11 charge, Croucher is charged with criminally negligent homicide, first-degree criminal mistreatment, second-degree abuse of a corpse, and a misdemeanor charge of concealing the birth of an infant.

Under count 1, the second-degree manslaughter charge, the indictment states that Croucher “did unlawfully and with criminal negligence, by neglect or maltreatment, cause the death of Baby Girl Croucher.”

Under count 2, the criminally negligent homicide charge, the indictment states that Croucher “did unlawfully, and with criminal negligence cause the death of Baby Girl Croucher.”

Under count 3, the second-degree abuse of a corpse charge, the indictment states that Croucher “did unlawfully and intentionally abuse, disinter, remove or carry away a corpse.”

Under count 4, the first-degree criminal mistreatment charge, the indictment states that Croucher, “in violation of a legal duty to provide care for Baby Girl Croucher, did unlawfully and knowingly withhold necessary and adequate medical attention from Baby Girl Croucher.”

Under count 5, the concealing birth of an infant charge, the indictment states that Croucher “did unlawfully and knowingly conceal the corpse of a newborn child with intent to conceal the fact of its birth.”

The Baker County Major Crimes Team investigated the case. The team consists of detectives and officers from Baker City Police, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and the Baker County District Attorney’s office.

The body of the newborn baby was found Dec. 30 in Croucher’s home at 1912 17th St., between Broadway Street and Court Avenue.

The Baker County Dispatch Center reported a medical call at that address on Dec. 29 at 4:54 p.m. Pioneer Ambulance and the Baker City Fire Department responded. The report had no other information about the call.

Baxter said the amount of time between the baby’s body being found and the indictment — about 4 1 /2 months — reflects the “thorough investigation” that police did, including talking with witnesses and collecting evidence from the state crime lab.