BAKER TRACK AND FIELD: Six for six: Rasean Jones wins 6th state title in hurdles, breaks own record in 300-meter event; Sammy Gressley 3rd in 200, 4th in 100 Published 4:29 pm Saturday, May 31, 2025

EUGENE — Baker junior Rasean Jones is six for six in hurdles races over the past three years at the Class 4A state track and field meet.

An hour or so after winning his third straight state title in the 110-meter race and breaking his own Class 4A state record on Saturday, May 31, at Eugene’s Hayward Field, Jones duplicated both feats in the 300-meter hurdles.

His time of 37.03 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles broke his own record of 37.38 seconds when he won the 2024 state title.

Jones’ time Saturday was the third-fastest, for any high school level in Oregon. He ranks behind Ken Scott of Aloha (36.10 in 1979), and Julian Body of Jesuit (36.68 in 2016).

Jones’ win in the 300-meter hurdles was much closer than in the 110-meter event, which he won by almost 1 second.

In the 300-meter race he nipped River McClure of The Dalles, who finished in 37.22 seconds, the second-fastest ever for a Class 4A runner.

Jones’ time of 13.84 seconds in the 110 hurdles broke his own Class 4A state record of 13.96, set in the 2024 state finals. That was the first time a Class 4A runner had broken 14 seconds in the event.

Jones’ record time today is the second fastest all time in Oregon, at any high school level. Bob Gray of David Douglas set the record of 13.73 seconds in 1988.

His teammate, Jack Joseph, placed seventh in the 110-meter hurdles.

In the girls meet, Baker’s Sammy Gressley placed third in the 200-meter dash, following her fourth-place finish in the 100 meters earlier Saturday.

Jones also anchored Baker’s 4×400 relay team, which finished seventh. The other team members are Henry Kamerdula, Wayland Thomas and Henry Gaslin.

Baker finished 10th in the boys team standings, and the girls were 17th.