BAKER TRACK AND FIELD: Rasean Jones wins 5th state title in hurdles, breaks own Class 4A state record Published 3:10 pm Saturday, May 31, 2025

EUGENE — Baker junior Rasean Jones has won his fifth state championship in the hurdles.

Jones won the 110-meter race Saturday, May 31, at Eugene’s Hayward Field, his third straight Class 4A state title in the event.

His time of 13.84 seconds broke his own Class 4A state record of 13.96, set in the 2024 state finals. That was the first time a Class 4A runner had broken 14 seconds in the event.

Jones’ record time today is the second fastest all time in Oregon, at any high school level. Bob Gray of David Douglas set the record of 13.73 seconds in 1988.

Jones, the two-time defending state champion in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, will compete in the latter event later this afternoon.

His teammate, Jack Joseph, placed seventh in the 110-meter hurdles.

In the girls meet, Baker’s Sammy Gressley placed third in the 200-meter dash, following her fourth-place finish in the 100 meters earlier Saturday.