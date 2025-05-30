TRACK AND FIELD: Pine Eagle senior Ella Randall wins 3rd state title in shot put; Baker’s Rasean Jones, Sammy Gressley each qualify for finals in two events Published 3:22 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

EUGENE — Pine Eagle senior Ella Randall has won her third Class 1A state title in the shot put.

Randall won the event Friday afternoon, May 30, at Eugene’s Hayward Field.

She won as a freshman in 2022 and as a sophomore in 2023, and finished third in 2024.

Her winning throw Friday was 40 feet, 0.75 inches.

Randal broke her own school record in the event, as well as the Class 1A record, at the Ray Uriarte Invitational meet May 16 at Baker High School with a throw of 41 feet, 4.25 inches.

Powder Valley’s girls 4×100 relay team placed second in a time of 51.81 seconds. Imbler won the relay in 51.17. The Powder Valley relay team consists of Hannah Martin, Lyndi Bingham, Emmie Dickinson and Sky Nesser.

Pine Eagle’s Lindsey Brown, who placed third in the 3,000-meter run on Thursday, finished fourth in the 1,500 on Friday.

In the Class 4A meet, Baker’s Sammy Gressley finished fourth in the preliminaries for both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and qualified for the finals in both events on Saturday.

Baker’s Rasean Jones, the two-time defending state champion in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles races, placed first in the preliminaries of the 110-meter hurdles. His teammate, Jack Joseph, placed seventh and also qualified for the finals on Saturday.

Jones was second in the preliminaries of the 300-meter hurdles and will also defend his state championship in that event Saturday.

Baker’s Henry Gaslin finished 16th in the long jump, and teammate Gavin Combs placed 18th.