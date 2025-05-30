CLASS 1A STATE TRACK AND FIELD MEET: Powder Valley’s Sky Nesser 2nd in long jump, Pine Eagle’s Lindsey Brown 3rd in 3,000 meters Published 6:07 am Friday, May 30, 2025

EUGENE — Powder Valley’s Sky Nesser placed second in the high jump at the Class 1A state track and field meet Thursday, May 29, at Eugene’s Hayward Field.

Nesser leaped 5 feet, 1.75 inches. North Lake’s Hannah Roth won the event by clearing 5 feet, 4.25 inches.

Nesser also ran in the preliminaries in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, qualifying for the finals in both events. Her teammate, Hannah Martin, also qualified in the 200 meters.

Also on Thursday, Pine Eagle freshman Lindsey Brown, who holds the school records in the 1,500- and 3,000-meter runs, placed third in the 3,000-meter run.

Brown’s time was 10:42.30, breaking her own school record. Joseph’s Lilly Weer, also a freshman, won the race in 10:19.80, setting a new Class 1A state record.

Pine Eagle senior Ella Randall placed ninth in the discus throw. Randall will try to win her third state title in the shot put on Friday afternoon. Randall won the event as a freshman in 2022 and as a sophomore in 2023. She placed third in 2024.