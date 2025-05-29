Decision Day: Baker High students talk about future plans Published 9:23 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

1 of 6

As the student body quietly ate a snack during the morning nutritional break, 11 Baker High School seniors talked about their plans after graduation on Wednesday, May 28.

This tradition, now in its third year, is called Decision Day. For two weeks in May, leading up to awards night, seniors take turns announcing their next steps during an extended break between morning classes.

Nicole Sullivan, Future Center facilitator, said the majority of the senior class participated in Decision Day, an idea she gleaned from Oregon Goes to College, a resource for students who decide to attend college after high school. She tweaked it a bit for BHS, and expanded it to recognize all plans after high school.

Decision Day announcements include four-year universities, community colleges, trade schools, joining the military, entering the work force and taking a gap year.

“We’re celebrating every single decision, and that they’re excited about the next step — whatever decision you want it to be,” she said.

Each senior created a slide with his or her name, photo, plan, and awards or scholarships.

She said nearly all students are in the commons during the nutritional break, and she hopes the announcements resonate with the underclassmen.

“Really, it’s for the juniors, sophomores and freshmen who look up to them,” she said.

School representatives attend on the days announcing students headed to Eastern Oregon University and Blue Mountain Community College.

“They give them sunglasses, do a group photo — make a big to-do for the kids,” Sullivan said.

She said the slides would be replayed during senior awards night on May 28.

“It’ll play on every single TV here,” she said.