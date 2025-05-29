BAKER TRACK AND FIELD: Record-setting Bulldog junior Rasean Jones seeks third straight state titles in 110-meter, 300-meter hurdles Published 8:31 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Rasean Jones’ name is thick on the track and field record books for Baker High School and for Oregon, but he’s more interested in his fixing his flaws than coasting on his past achievements.

The junior, a four-time state Class 4A champion in the hurdles, has been watching video of his record-setting races from 2024.

And seeing mistakes.

“Small details I’ve been working on,” Jones said in a phone interview Thursday morning, May 29.

Jones and his Baker teammates were on a bus en route to Eugene, where the two-day Class 4A state meet starts Friday at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus.

Those minor tinkerings with technique — the sorts of changes spectators would likely not notice in an athlete sprinting and leaping over obstacles — can translate into the tenths, or even hundredths, of a second that determine who crosses the finish line first.

The little flubs Jones has identified haven’t prevented him from becoming the fastest hurdler in Oregon Class 4A history.

During the 2024 state meet, also at Hayward Field, Jones won the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles races, setting Class 4A all-time, and meet, records in both events.

Jones won both races as a freshman in 2023 as well.

But he wasn’t satisfied.

Jones has concentrated this spring on honing his technique.

“I’m definitely getting better,” he said.

He has focused more on practice than on meets.

At several events he eschewed the hurdles races for other events.

“Just trying different things, and getting in good running shape,” Jones said.

Although the events changed, Jones’ penchant for breaking school records did not.

He broke a 65-year-old BHS record in the long jump, and a 27-year-old mark in the 400-meter dash, this year.

Jones also was a member of the 4×400 relay team that set a school record in 2024.

After a spring of experimenting with other events, Jones will defend his back-to-back state titles in both hurdles races. He’ll also anchor Baker’s 4×400 relay team, joining Henry Kamerdula, Wayland Thomas and Henry Gaslin.

Jones said isn’t anything like as nervous as he was his freshman year.

“I do get a little nervous because I want to do good and run fast,” he said.

Competing at Hayward Field, the site for Olympic trials and other high-profile events, is always exciting, Jones said.

“It’s supposed to be a fast track, and every time I go there I (run a personal best),” he said.

Jones said he never prepares for a meet — even the state finals — with a specific goal in terms of time.

“I just go out and try to do everything I’ve worked on all season and hope the results reflect that,” he said.

That’s certainly been the case the past two years.

On paper, Jones is the favorite in both hurdles races.

In the 110-meter event, his time of 13.96 seconds in the 2024 state finals marked the first time a Class 4A runner has broken 14 seconds. Jones’ time ranks third all time in Oregon for all high school levels. Bob Gray of David Douglas set the record of 13.73 seconds in 1988. Jones’ time is just a hundredth of a second behind the runner-up, Micah Perry of Barlow, who ran 13.95 in 2022.

Jones’ best time this season is 14.02 seconds.

Only one of his competitors in Eugene, Eli Oelkers of Crook County, has broken 15 seconds in the event this season. Oelkers’ season best is 14.81 seconds.

In the 300 hurdles, Jones’ winning time in the 2024 state meet was 37.38, another all-time Class 4A record.

Jones’ time ranks fourth among Oregon high school athletes, behind Ken Scott of Aloha (36.10 in 1979); Julian Body of Jesuit (36.68 in 2016); and Max Dordevic of Jesuit (37.15 in 2013).

Jones’ fastest time this season is 38.01 seconds.

Among Jones’ competitors at this year’s state meet, just two have broken 40 seconds.

River McClure of The Dalles has the best time for a Class 4A runner this spring, at 37.89 seconds.

Oelkers of Crook County has a season best of 38.97.

The preliminary heats for the 110 hurdles are Friday at 12:45 p.m. The 300 preliminaries are set for 3:23 p.m. Friday.