PINE EAGLE, POWDER VALLEY TRACK AND FIELD: Pine Eagle senior Ella Randall seeking 3rd state title in shot put Published 8:28 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Pine Eagle High School senior Ella Randall will try to cap her record-breaking track and field career with her third state title in the Class 1A shot put this week at Eugene’s Hayward Field.

The state meet runs from Thursday through Saturday, May 29-31. The shot put will take place Friday afternoon, May 30.

Randall, who broke her own school record in the event, as well as the Class 1A record, at the Ray Uriarte Invitational meet May 16 at Baker High School, won the shot put at the state meet as a freshman in 2022 and again as a sophomore in 2023.

A year ago, Randall came up just short in her bid for a third straight state championship, placing third in the 2024 state meet.

As a senior, though, Randall has rewritten the Spartans, and Oregon, record book.

Her throw of 41 feet, 4.25 inches at the Uriarte Invitational was a state Class 1A record.

Randall also qualified to compete at the state meet this year in the discus. She set the Pine Eagle record in the event, with a throw of 101 feet, 1 inch, in 2024.

Randall also has the third-best javelin throw in school history, set as a freshman in 2022.

She will be joined in Eugene by several Pine Eagle teammates as well as multiple athletes from Powder Valley who also qualified based on their performance at the district meet May 22 at Baker High School.

Pine Eagle

Lindsey Brown, a freshman who holds the school record in the 1,500 meters and 3,000 meters, will compete in both events at the state meet. Brown’s personal record of 4:48.23 in the 1,500 is the second-fastest in Oregon Class 1A history.

Nyah Johnson will compete in the high jump, and Gabe Brown will run in the 800 meters.

Powder Valley

Sky Nesser will compete in the 100 and 200 meters and the high jump.

Caiden Anderson-Ficek will run the 110 hurdles, and Hannah Martin will compete in the 200 meters.

Two Badgers relay teams also qualified for the state meet.

The 4×100 team, which placed second at the district meet, consists of Lyndi Bingham, Emmie Dickinson, Nesser and Martin.

The 4×400 relay team is Janie Bingham, Lyndi Bingham, Dickinson and Kellee Dixon.