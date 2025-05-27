Tree School East, with variety of natural resources classes, returns to Baker City on June 27 Published 2:07 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tree School East, the one-day event that happens once every two years and includes classes on forestry and a variety of other natural resource topics, returns to Baker High School on Friday, June 27.

The registration deadline is June 20. Cost is $70, or $15 for youths 18 or younger accompanied by an adult. The fee includes class materials for up to four 75-minute courses, lunch and refreshments.

Tree School, sponsored by the Oregon State University Extension Service, runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with sign-ins starting at 7:45 a.m., orientation at 8:20 a.m. and the first round of classes at 8:30 a.m.

The easiest way to register, and to peruse course offerings, is online at https://beav.es/TSE2025. Attendance for each course is limited, so people planning to attend are encouraged to register as soon as possible for their preferred courses.

Many classes qualify for continuing education credits for the Society of American Foresters, Associated Oregon Loggers, and the Oregon Department of Agriculture Pesticide Program.

Tree School East is designed to appeal not only to foresters and woodland owners, but also to farmers, ranchers, arborists, teachers, wildlife enthusiasts, business owners and anyone else interested in natural resources and the landscapes of Eastern Oregon.

Topics include:

• Selection, care and maintenance of landscape trees

• Getting started with digital mapping apps

• Timber income tax basics

• Timber harvesting in small woodlands

• Forest health overview

• Fire ecology of Eastern Oregon

• Geology of the Blue Mountains

• Seeing for forest for the bees

• Tax implications for conservation payments

• Early seral forest ecology and management

• What’s killing my trees?

• Soil information and tools

• Wildlife-friendly fuels reduction strategies

• Forest carbon for woodland owners

• Principles of forest restoration

• Forest diseases

• Mulches, amendments and fertilizers

• Forest landscape ecology

• Wildfire safety for homeowners

• Overcoming reforestation challenges

• Forest insect pets

• Noxious weed control

• Practical application of the Oregon Forest Practices Act riparian rules