News of Record for May 27, 2025 Published 11:50 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Anthony Tyler Mayes, 25, Weiser, Idaho, 8:55 p.m. May 26 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.

Oregon State Police

Arrests, citations

FAILURE TO DRIVE WITHIN A LANE, NO OPERATOR’S LICENSE: Wilmer Noel Lopez Luis, 22, Pasco, Washington, 4:26 p.m. May 26 on Interstate 84, Milepost 344 eastbound; after a crash in which the car he was driving went out of control and hit the side of a cattle truck; cited and released.

FAILURE TO APPEAR: Brion Jon Kimble, 37, Nampa, Idaho, 4 p.m. May 25 on Brownlee Reservoir during a boat patrol; cited and released.

Accident reports

May 26, 4:27 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 345 eastbound; injury accident; patient refused transport by ambulance.

May 26, 2:11 p.m. on the Brownlee-Oxbow Highway, Milepost 1; noninjury accident.

May 26, 1:56 a.m. at Resort Street and Court Avenue; accident with property damage.