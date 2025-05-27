Forest Service law enforcement trying to find owner of abandoned bus parked near Phillips Reservoir

Published 8:02 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

By Jayson Jacoby | Baker City Herald

This abandoned bus has been parked on public land near Phillips Reservoir for several months. (Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald)

Forest Service law enforcement is trying to find the owner of a converted school bus that has been parked on public land north of Phillips Reservoir for several months.

Stephen Betts, a Forest Service law enforcement officer, is involved in the investigation, said Amy Franklin, public affairs officer for the agency.

The bus is in a dispersed campsite beside the gravel road leading to Social Security Point, a popular fishing and boating site on the north side of the reservoir about 19 miles southwest of Baker City.

The Forest Service limits campers to 14 days in any location.

