Forest Service law enforcement trying to find owner of abandoned bus parked near Phillips Reservoir Published 8:02 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Forest Service law enforcement is trying to find the owner of a converted school bus that has been parked on public land north of Phillips Reservoir for several months.

Stephen Betts, a Forest Service law enforcement officer, is involved in the investigation, said Amy Franklin, public affairs officer for the agency.

The bus is in a dispersed campsite beside the gravel road leading to Social Security Point, a popular fishing and boating site on the north side of the reservoir about 19 miles southwest of Baker City.

The Forest Service limits campers to 14 days in any location.