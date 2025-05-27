BAKER/POWDER VALLEY/PINE EAGLE SOFTBALL: Bulldogs’ season ends with loss to No. 1 St. Helens in Class 4A playoff game Published 7:03 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The season ended for the Baker/Powder Valley/Pine Eagle softball team with a 10-0 loss in five innings at top-ranked St. Helens in a Class 4A playoff game Tuesday, May 27.

The Lions took a 3-0 lead after the first inning and extended the advantage to 7-0 after two innings.

Baker pitcher Reagan Ritter held St. Helens scoreless in the third and fourth, but the Lions added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Lions pitcher Eme Curaming gave up just three hits, walked one and struck out seven.

Ritter, Macey Morgan and Kate Nilsen each had a hit for Baker.