News of Record for May 26, 2025 Published 5:51 am Monday, May 26, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Raymond John Unrein III, 24, Baker City, Coty Daniel-Duane Hanson, 29, Baker City, 7:25 p.m. May 25 in the 2200 block of Miller Avenue; both were cited and released.

DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Frank Nathan McNair, 45, Baker City, 2:13 p.m. May 23 at Fifth and Carter streets; cited and released.

VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Justin Marshall Robinson, 40, Baker City, 10:29 p.m. May 22 in the 2400 block of Resort Street.

DEPOSITING TRASH WITHIN 100 FEET OF WATER: Tiffany Rena Williams, 41, transient, 7:38 a.m. May 22 in the 1500 block of Indiana Avenue; cited and released.

Accident reports

May 25, 8:20 p.m. on Old Auburn Lane; accident with property damage.

May 25, 12:04 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 321 eastbound; noninjury accident.

May 23, 2:29 p.m. at Highway 7 and Fifth Street; noninjury accident.

May 23, 6:42 a.m. in the 2100 block of Colorado Avenue; noninjury accident.