Congratulations to the classes of 2025

Published 7:00 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

By Staff reports

Isabella Crowley/The Observer, File

Baker High School

Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald

Dayville High School

Dayville School District/Contributed Photo

Echo High School

Echo School District/Contributed Photo

Elgin High School

Elgin School District/Contributed Photo

Grant Union Jr./Sr. High School

Grant School District/Contributed Photo

Hermiston High School

Hermiston School District/Contributed Photo

Huntington High School

Huntington School District/Contributed Photo

Imbler High School

Imbler School District/Contributed Photo

Irrigon High School

Morrow County School District/Contributed Photo

Joseph High School

Bill Bradford/Wallowa County Chieftain

Monument High School

Monument School District/Contributed Photo

Stanfield Secondary School

Stanfield School District/Contributed Photo

You Might Like

Print Article

Marketplace