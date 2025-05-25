BAKER TENNIS: Bulldog girls doubles team places 5th at state tournament Published 9:12 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

CORVALLIS — Baker’s girls doubles team of senior Olivia Jacoby and sophomore Kaitlyn Schwin won three straight matches to claim the fifth-place medals at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament Saturday, May 24, at Oregon State University.

The duo, who placed second at the district tournament, started at state Friday, May 23, against the second seed, Catlin Gabel’s Jiya Mehta and Amanda Perez. After losing the first set 6-2, Jacoby and Schwin rallied to win the second set 7-5. But the Catlin Gabel team, who went on to win the state tournament, won the third set 6-3 to claim the match.

The Catlin Gabel pair lost only two sets during the tournament, the second coming in the championship match.

The loss moved the Baker team into the consolation bracket against Grace Clark and Olivia Smith of North Bend. Baker won the pro set 8-4 on Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, Jacoby and Schwin played Sammy Yates and Claire Mueller of Irrigon in the consolation semifinals. Baker won 8-2.

Jacoby and Smith then played twin sisters Livi and Adriana Chavez of Four Rivers in Ontario for fifth place. It was a rematch of the Baker team’s first match of the season in March.

Baker won in straight sets, 7-5, 6-0. They were the first Baker players to win a medal at the state tournament since 2017, when Gracie Huggins placed fourth in girls singles.

Baker had three girls singles players qualify for state — Liz Timm, Bel Cunningham and Abby Cunningham.

Timm, a sophomore who placed first at the rain-shortened district tournament, faced senior Adele Beckstead of Philomath on Friday. Beckstead won 6-1, 6-4.

In a consolation quarterfinal Friday afternoon, Timm lost to Adalie Ford of St. Mary’s of Medford, 8-4.

Senior Bel Cunningham started play Thursday, May 22, against Ashley Powell of Marist Catholic. Powell won 6-2, 6-2.

Cunningham then played Callie Winebarger of Crook County in a consolation quarterfinal on Friday. Winebarger won the pro set, 8-4.

Abby Cunningham, a sophomore, opened the tournament Friday against Piper Ravassipour of St. Mary’s. Ravassipour won 6-2, 6-1.

Cunningham then played Ryam Lomber of Valley Catholic in a consolation semifinal. Lomber won the pro set, 8-0.