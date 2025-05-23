Letter: Beware of media bias Published 8:05 am Friday, May 23, 2025

For those who are interested in knowing the uncensored truth about what is happening so they can make up their own minds, I suggest googling “the media bias chart” and going to the interactive one at Ad Fortes Media.

Here all kinds of news outlets are rated, vertically for accuracy and horizontally for right or left bias. Choosing a couple of sources from the top of the resulting bell curve will keep you well informed — the more biased the less truthful and complete. The chart is crowded, but the site is interactive, so individual news media can be checked by entering its name at the left. And for the skeptical there is also a description of the methodology used to come up with the ratings.

Kirsten Badger

Baker City