BAKER TRACK AND FIELD: Bulldogs competing in district meet at Ontario

ONTARIO — Baker athletes won nine events at the district track and field championships in Ontario on Friday, May 22, and qualified for the state meet.

Rasean Jones won the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles, as well as the long jump. Henry Gaslin won the high jump.

Sammy Gressley won the 100 meters and 200 meters, and Gwen Rasmussen won the 800 meters. Kate Norton won the shot put.

The Baker boys 4×400 relay team won in a time of 3:30.80. Team members are Henry Kamerdula, Wayland Thomas, Henry Gaslin and Rasean Jones.

Other Bulldogs who qualified for the Class 4A state meet May 29-31 at Hayward Field in Eugene: Molly Rasmussen in the 4×400 relay; Gracy Tracy in the 4×400 relay; Meren Jesenko in the 4×400 relay; Sofie Kaaen in the pole vault; Kane Hellberg in the triple jump; Jack Joseph in the high jump and 110 hurdles; Daniel Brown in the 800 meters; Gavin Combs in the long jump; Joseph Warbis in the triple jump.