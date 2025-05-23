BAKER/POWDER VALLEY/PINE EAGLE SOFTBALL: Gulick, Bachman lead Bulldogs past Crook County, into Class 4A playoffs Published 8:19 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

Raegan Gulick stifled the Crook County batters, and Colbi Bachman hit a two-run home run to account for all the runs the Baker/Powder Valley/Pine Eagle softball team needed in a 2-1 win over the Cowgirls in a Class 4A play-in game Friday, May 23, at the Baker Sports Complex.

Baker advances to the playoffs with the win. Baker’s opponent for a May 27 game hasn’t been set.

Gulick pitched a complete game four-hitter, striking out six.

Bachman drove in both runs with a homer in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Baker played some of its best defense of the season, committing only one error. Oakley Anderson and Kodi Miller each made difficult catches in the outfield.