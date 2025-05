News of Record for May 22, 2025 Published 6:27 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

PAROLE VIOLATION: Margaret Samantha Lacey, 38, Baker City, 3:10 p.m. May 21 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.

Oregon State Police

Arrests, citations

WARRANT ARREST (Multnomah County): Star Martin, 37, Portland, 10:30 a.m. May 20 on Interstate 84, Milepost 304 westbound; jailed.