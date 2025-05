BAKER BASEBALL: Bulldogs’ season ends with 1-0 loss at Gladstone Published 7:06 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

GLADSTONE — Baker’s baseball season ended with a 1-0 loss at Gladstone in a Class 4A play-in game Thursday, May 22.

Baker coach Tim Smith said Bulldog ace Jake McClaughry “threw great” against the Gladiators.

Smith said Baker had runners in scoring position multiple times but couldn’t get a key hit.

Statistics will be available later.

Baker finished the season with a 14-10 record.