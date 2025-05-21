News of Record for May 21, 2025 Published 5:55 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Amber Marie Gabiola, 38, Baker City, 8:56 p.m. May 20 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; jailed.

STRANGULATION (domestic), FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic): Aaron La Varr Daniels, 46, 4:35 p.m. May 19 in the 1800 block of Plum Street; jailed.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

HARASSMENT: William Ash Bradford, 41, Baker City, 8:24 p.m. May 19 in the 3300 block of Pocahontas Road; cited and released.

Accident reports

May 20, 9:54 a.m. on West Carson Lane near Halfway; injury accident

May 20, 12:29 a.m. in the 4000 block of 23rd Street; accident with property damage.

May 19, 5:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of Resort Street; noninjury accident.