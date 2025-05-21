News of Record for May 21, 2025
Published 5:55 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Amber Marie Gabiola, 38, Baker City, 8:56 p.m. May 20 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
STRANGULATION (domestic), FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic): Aaron La Varr Daniels, 46, 4:35 p.m. May 19 in the 1800 block of Plum Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
HARASSMENT: William Ash Bradford, 41, Baker City, 8:24 p.m. May 19 in the 3300 block of Pocahontas Road; cited and released.
Accident reports
May 20, 9:54 a.m. on West Carson Lane near Halfway; injury accident
May 20, 12:29 a.m. in the 4000 block of 23rd Street; accident with property damage.
May 19, 5:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of Resort Street; noninjury accident.