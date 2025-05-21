Baker County commissioners hire Tara Micka as Baker City/County planning director Published 2:10 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The Baker County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 on Wednesday, May 21, to hire Tara Micka as director of the Baker City/County Planning Department.

Micka, a longtime department employee, has been working as interim director since Feb. 24.

“Thanks for the opportunity, I appreciate it,” Micka told commissioners after the vote.

Commission Chairman Shane Alderson and Commissioner Christina Witham both praised Micka’s work as interim director over the past three months.

Micka’s salary has not been set.