Unity voters recall Daniel Davis from Unity Community Hall and Recreation District Published 9:19 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Voters in the Unity precinct in southern Baker County, including the city of Unity, have recalled Daniel Davis as a board member for the Unity Community Hall and Recreation District.

Of the 123 voters in the precinct, 68 voted in favor of recalling Davis, and 11 voted no on the recall. Voters had until May 6 to return their ballots.

Debra Gregg of Unity filed the recall petition against Davis on March 13.

Gregg cited in her petition issues related to how the Unity Community Hall, which is supported by a property taxy levy, is used.

Over the past few months, an organization called The Comity Place has hosted community dinners, a “pop-up pub” with drinks and food, and other events at the community hall.

The Comity Place operates under the nonprofit Unity Citizens Action Council, a nonprofit that Davis started in September 2024.

Kinzi Rasmussen of Unity, who operates The Comity Place with her husband, Travjs Rasmussen, is, like Davis, a member of the board for the Unity Community Hall and Recreation District.

The other board members are Amanda Vansickle and Karen Thompson. There is one vacancy on the board, which has five positions.

Gregg’s recall petition was for Davis only. She did not seek to recall any other board members.

Three of the five positions are on the ballot for the May 20 primary election. There are five candidates: Kinzi Rasmussen, Travjs Rasmussen, Arron Bradford, Angus Hooper and Shauna Andrews.

In her statement of reasons for the recall, Gregg wrote:

“The City of Unity has been forced to retain legal counsel, which is an additional expense to the City to protect the fire and EMS headquarters because of the pursuing of the UCHRD (Unity Community Hall and Recreation District) to terminate the 99-year lease agreement between the city and the UCHRD. This lease was derived for the Firehall/EMS building to reside and serve the community.”

“Currently, the process to register as a non-profit for the Unity Citizens Action Council (UCAC) has not been completed. The Comity Place, which is registered as a non-profit under the UCAC, would also be out of compliance.”

“Failure to comply with a timely response to a public records request.”

“A Public Meeting Law grievance was filed for repeated meeting violations.”

“Board member vacant positions have not been selected in a transparent manner and the public was not given an opportunity to participate.”

“Repeatedly refused to listen to the citizens of the district that have expressed they DO NOT want businesses, or a bar operated out of the UCHRD and the half be operated as its founded mission.”

As Oregon law allows, Davis submitted a statement on his behalf:

“The lease agreement issue is not publicly known to be the result of needed legal action as well as ill-advised action, and then irresponsible inaction, by the City of Unity Council.”

“Every effort has been successfully made to comply with records requests. Any hindrances to this process are thoroughly explained to the public at regular business meetings as a matter of policy requirement In addition, all recent meetings have been live streamed.”

“Many public statements have been made by Debbie Gregg expressing the intent to find any and every way to hinder the performance of the entire current UCH&RD Board, beginning with and centering on Dan Davis. Many, if not most of these statements have been riddled with now verified erroneous information.”

“Vacant Board positions have been filled according to applicable law which does not require, nor has there ever been an expectation for public input regarding said appointments; as explained at numerous public meetings.”

“Public law, historical records and recent District meetings have demonstrated that traditional use and Oregon State Law are being satisfied in current and planned future endeavors for the Unity Community Hall, its grounds and facilities.”

In a phone interview April 17, Davis, in reference to Gregg’s written statement that the Unity Citizens Action Council’s registration as a non-profit “has not been competed,” said the organization is registered with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office as a nonprofit.

Davis said he is not yet required to register with the IRS.