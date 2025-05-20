Susan Yen winning lone contested race for Baker School Board; voters renew tax levy for Pine Eagle Health District Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

In the only contested race for the Baker School Board, Susan Yen has a significant lead over Sadie Lindell in unofficial results from the Baker County Clerk’s office in Tuesday’s special election.

Yen had 907 votes, Lindell 703.

Incumbent Jessica Dougherty, running unopposed, had 1,450 votes.

There are five positions on the school board.

Also on the ballot, voters in eastern Baker County renewed a five-year property tax levy to operate the Pine Eagle Health District, which operates a clinic in Halfway.

The measure was passing 186 to 54 in unofficial results.

The levy is rate is 80 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.

The levy will raise approximately $167,000 in 2025-2026, $172,000 in 2026-2027, $177,000 in 2027-2028, $182,000 in 2028-2029, and $188,000 in 2029-2030, according to the ballot measure.