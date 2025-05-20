BAKER/POWDER VALLEY/PINE EAGLE SOFTBALL: Vale’s last-inning rally lifts Vikings past Bulldogs Published 6:22 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

The Baker/Powder Valley/Pine Eagle softball team appeared poised to avenge a 10-1 loss at Vale, with a 2-1 lead and pitcher Reagan Ritter stifling the Vikings’ bats.

But then came the seventh inning.

The Vikings scored four runs to break a 2-2 tie and went on to a 6-2 nonleague win on Tuesday, May 20, at the Baker Sports Complex.

The game was solid preparation for the Bulldogs as they prepare to host Crook County in a Class 4A play-in game Friday, May 23, at 5 p.m. at the Baker Sports Complex.

Baker routed the Cowgirls 9-3 on April 5 in Baker.

After the Vikings took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Ritter was in control. She kept Vale scoreless for the next four innings.

Vale’s Grace Chamberlain, who held Baker to a single run in the Vikings’ win on April 30, was also dominant through four innings.

But Baker finally got going in the bottom of the fifth.

Jaxyn Ramos and Colbi Bachman hit consecutive singles, and Raegan Gulick’s groundout advanced both runners into scoring position.

Macey Morgan took advantage with a single to center that scored both runners and gave Baker a 2-1 lead after five innings.

Vale tied it at 2 on a wild pitch with two outs in the top of the sixth.

After Baker went scoreless in the sixth, Vale took command with a two-out rally in the top of the seventh.

McKenna Justus drove in two runs with a single, and Sadie Black doubled to drive in another run.

Vale’s final run, for a 6-2 lead, came on an error.

The Bulldogs mounted a brief rally in their final at-bat, as Ramos walked and Bachman reached on an error.

But Chamberlain induced the final three outs.

Ritter struck out nine batters in 6.2 innings and allowed just four hits. Only one of the five runs she allowed was earned, as Baker hurt itself with six errors.

The Bulldogs have one more tune-up game, playing host to Umatilla on Wednesday at 5 p.m.