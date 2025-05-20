BAKER GIRLS GOLF: Bulldogs finish 7th at state tournament Published 12:46 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

CORVALLIS — The Baker girls golf team placed seventh in the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis, and the Bulldogs used a strong second round to get within eight strokes of third place.

The two-day, 36-hole event ended Tuesday afternoon, May 20.

Baker trimmed 17 strokes from its team total (top four players) in Tuesday’s second round compared with Monday.

The Bulldogs’ total Tuesday was 360, compared with 377 in Monday’s opening round.

“Made a valiant effort and closed the gap,” coach Colt Nudd said.

Baker’s two-day total of 737 strokes was only one shot behind Banks, which finished sixth overall. Just eight shots separated the third- through seventh-place teams.

Scappoose was third with a two-day total of 729. North Bend was fourth at 730, and Crook County fifth at 734.

Twelve teams competed, along with some individual players.

Salem Academy won the team title with a two-day total of 654, 30 shots ahead of St. Mary’s of Medford in second.

In the individual standings, Baker senior Lilly Wilson tied for 13th after following her opening round 86 with an 85 on Tuesday.

Fellow senior Ashlyn Dalton matched Wilson by carding an 85 on Tuesday. Dalton’s two-day total of 176 was good for a tie at 20th.

Senior Brooklyn Rayl tied for 45th place with rounds of 100 and 96.

Junior Jocelyn Bork was 52nd with rounds of 100 and 96.

Sophomore Kyndal Chandler was 62nd after shooting rounds of 100 and 106.