BAKER BOYS GOLF: Bulldogs place 4th at Class 4A state tournament Published 3:47 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

BLUE RIVER — The Baker boys golf team finished another state tournament among the top Class 4A teams in Oregon.

The Bulldogs finished fourth in the two-day, 36-hole event at Tokatee Golf Club east of Eugene that started Monday, May 19, and wrapped up Tuesday.

Baker won the 2023 title and finished second to Marist Catholic in 2024.

Seaside shaved 10 strokes off its team total in the second round to overtake Marist Catholic for the team title. The Seagulls had a two-day total of 640 strokes, seven shots ahead of Marist.

North Bend nipped Baker by three strokes for third place, with 662 strokes.

Baker, which was tied for second after the first round, added 15 strokes to its team total in the second round, with 340 after opening with a 325.

Cascade was fifth at 676, 11 shots behind Baker.

In the individual standings, Baker junior Eli Long finished fifth with rounds of 75 on Monday and 81 on Tuesday.

Senior Jaxon Logsdon was 18th with rounds of 80 and 86, senior Palmer Chandler was 26th with rounds of 89 and 82, and freshman Jake Holden carded rounds of 84 and 91 to place 31st.

Senior Grant Gambleton was Baker’s fifth player on Monday, when he shot an 86. Sophomore Jace Whiford took that position Tuesday and carded a 92.

The top four individual scores are tallied to come up with the team score.