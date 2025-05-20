BAKER BASEBALL: Ethan Fletcher’s walkoff single in 8th inning gives Bulldogs win over Mac-Hi Published 8:53 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Baker senior Ethan Fletcher, playing in what’s likely his final game at the Baker Sports Complex, singled in the bottom of the eighth inning to score Jake McClaughry and give the Bulldogs a 15-14 nonleague win over Mac-Hi on Tuesday, May 20.

Baker won its fourth straight game and improved to 13-10 overall.

The Bulldogs will travel to Gladstone for a Class 4A play-in game Thursday, May 22, at 5 p.m.

Fletcher’s walkoff single was the last of Baker’s 24 hits.

The Bulldogs led 12-3 after three innings, including an eight-run second inning.

But the Pioneers rallied with six runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth, before taking a 14-13 lead with a run in the top of the sixth.

Baker tied it on McClaughry’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to score Sage Joseph, who had led off with a single and stole second.

Neither team scored in the seventh inning, forcing an extra frame.

Clay Stevens, Zane Morgan, Talon Gyllenberg and Joseph each had four hits. McClaughry was 3 for 5 and Fletcher had two hits and two RBIs. Tucker Reed also drove in two runs, including a home run.

Stevens, the fifth Baker pitcher on the day, earned the win by striking out the final two batters in the top of the eighth, setting up Fletcher’s game-winner.