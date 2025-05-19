News of Record for May 19, 2025 Published 10:42 am Monday, May 19, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: Terry Lee McQuisten, 75, Baker City, 8:44 p.m. May 18 on Old Highway 30; cited and released.

Oregon State Police

Arrests, citations

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM: Mychal Dana Gaston, 40, Meridian, Idaho, 5:14 p.m. May 17 on Highway 86, Milepost 57 westbound, near Halfway; jailed.

MENACING, INTERFERING WITH MAKING A REPORT: Dale Wade Kraft, 65, Baker City, 12:15 p.m. May 15 on Windmill Road in Baker City; cited and released.

Accident reports

May 16, 7:39 p.m. at Schoolhouse Road and Lone Pine Road; injury accident with patient taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.

May 16, 11:04 a.m. on Highway 86, Milepost 36 westbound. According to an Oregon State Police report, a Ford Ranger pickup traveling westbound, driven by Chad Daniel Palmer, 39, of Richland, crossed the center line and hit head on a Chevrolet Silverado pickup traveling east and driven by Jason Lin Sandberg, 47, of Baker City. Palmer was taken by ambulance to the Baker City Airport and taken from there by LifeFlight to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Sandberg was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. The investigation report will be sent the Baker County district attorney’s office for potential criminal charges, according to OSP.

May 16, 10:10 a.m. at Fish Lake Road and Sunnydell Lane near Halfway; accident with property damage.