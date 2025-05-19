Girl, 14, hurt when side-by-side she was driving rolls onto its side Published 12:20 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

A 14-year-old girl was seriously hurt when the side-by-side she was driving rolled onto its side, pinning her beneath the vehicle Friday evening, May 16, in Baker Valley.

Three passengers, all juvenile girls, were not seriously hurt.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Schoolhouse Road west of Haines, according to a press release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. A 911 call reporting the crash came in at 7:39 p.m.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office responded along with medical personnel. When they arrived, volunteer firefighters were “performing lifesaving efforts” on the driver, according to the press release. The three other girls were “conscious and mobile” according to the press release.

The driver was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City and then flown to a regional hospital, according to the press release.

According to an email to families from Baker Middle School counselors on Monday morning, May 19, the four girls are students at BMS.

“One student is currently in critical but stable condition,” the email states. “The other students involved sustained minor or no physical injuries.”

The Baker School District had counselors and support staff available when officials told students about the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office’s press release, investigators determined that the girl driving the side-by-side “accelerated quickly causing it to fishtail and end up on its side.”

Bystanders lifted the vehicle off the driver.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. None of the occupants was wearing seatbelts or helmets, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Haines Fire Department, Pioneer Ambulance, Baker City Fire Department, and the Keating and Baker Rural fire districts. Oregon State Police performed a crash reconstruction of the scene.