BAKER, POWDER VALLEY, PINE EAGLE MIDDLE SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Bulldog girls win team title at Baker Invite

The Baker Middle School girls won the team title, and the Baker boys placed fourth, in the Baker Middle School Invite track and field meet on Saturday, May 17, at Baker High School.

On the girls side, Baker amassed 110 points to top Cove, which had 105 points. Powder Valley was third with 84 points, and Pine Eagle was sixth. with 45.5.

In the boys meet, La Grande was first with 143 points, Cove second with 101, and Sunridge of Pendleton third with 100.5. Baker had 58.5 points. Powder Valley was ninth with 19.5 points, and PIne Eagle tied for 10th with 11 points.

Baker Middle School Invite

Baker, Powder Valley (PV) and Pine Eagle (PE) girls individual results

100 meters

Isabella Moyes, 1st, 13.58; Suzannah Miles, 2nd, 13.67; Sophia Johnson (PE), 5th, 14.66; Elliana Bingham (PV), 6th, 14.77; Alexis Morrison (PV), 10th, 15.19; Paige Dunten (PV), 11th, 15.39; Joy Kerns, 13th, 15.59; Josie Smith (PV), 16th, 15.83; Bentley Bingham (PV), 24th, 16.29; Adrienne Marks, 29th, 16.60; Kinley Downing, 35th, 17.27; Lily Sevier (PE), 41st, 17.81; Marji Waite (PV), 43rd, 17.98; Trinity Kone, 47th, 18.77

200 meters

Suzannah Miles, 1st, 29.39; Iris Young, 2nd, 30.48; Sophie Danes (PE), 4th, 31.03; Paige Dunten (PV), 7th, 31.95; Joy Kerns, 10th, 32.77; Alexis Morrison (PV), 11th, 32.79; Brooklyn Bennett (PE), 16th, 33.38; Stormie Houck, 18th, 34.04; McKinley Scott (PV), 32nd, 36.70

400 meters

Stormie Houck, 3rd, 1:16.73

800 meters

Diana Rosales, 3rd, 3:10.74

1,500 meters

Austin Hilton, 1st, 5:35.28; Diana Rosales, 9th, 6:28.73

100 hurdles

Texie Van Tassell (PV), 3rd, 19.90; Kenzie McDonald (PV), 4th, 20.35; Josie Smith (PV), 7th, 21.86; Adrienne Marks, 9th, 22.21

300 hurdles

Austin Hilton, 2nd, 56.17; Sophia Johnson (PE), 4th, 1:00.91; Graycee Gray (PV), 6th, 1:02.11

4×100 relay

Baker, 1st, 55.78 (Suzannah Miles, Iris Young, Joy Kerns, Isabella Moyes); Powder Valley B, 3rd, 1:00.04 (Kenzie McDonald, Graycee Gray, Josie Smith, Texie Van Tassell); Powder Valley A, 4th, 1:00.06 (Paige Dunten, Bentley Bingham, Alexis Morrison, Elliana Bingham); Pine Eagle, 5th, 1:00.90 (Brooklyn Bennett, Sophie Danes, Sophia Johnson, Lily Sevier)

4×400 relay

Powder Valley, 2nd, 5:03.75 (Bentley Bingham, Alexis Morrison, Kenzie McDonald, Elliana Bingham); Baker, 3rd, 5:17.52 (Iris Young, Diana Rosales, Stormie Houck, Austin Hilton)

Shot put

Sophia Johnson (PE), 2nd, 29-5; Texie Van Tassell (PV), 3rd, 28-0; Sophie Danes (PE), 8th, 26-5; Iris Young, 13th, 24-11; Lily Sevier (PE), 18th, 22-6; Taya Unquera (PE), 22nd, 21-9; Jael Feik (PV), 30th, 19-7; Trinity Krone, 37th, 17-0; Teala Morris, 38th, 1507; Lydia Kerns (PV), 41st, 2-10

Discus

Lily Sevier (PE), 2nd, 62-7.5; Sophie Danes (PE), 3rd, 54-5.5; Lydia Kerns (PV), 6th, 51-7; Jael Feil (PV), 8th, 50-0.5; Taya Unquera (PE), 17th, 41-11

Javelin

Brooklyn Bennett (PE), 5th, 64-2; Adrienne Marks, 9th, 54-1.5; Kinley Downing, 13th, 49-11; Jael Feik (PV), 22nd, 40-10.5; Marji Waite (PV), 24th, 38-7; Taya Unquera (PE), 26th, 38-0.5; Lydia Kerns (PV), 30th, 22-11

High jump

Graycee Gray (PV), 1st, 4-8; Texie Van Tassell (PV), 2nd, 4-6; Suzannah Miles, 5th, 3-10; Adrienne Marks, 12th, 306

Pole vault

Joy Kerns, 2nd, 5-6; Austin Hilton, 4th, 5-0

Long jump

Suzannah Miles, 2nd, 13-3.5; Bentley Bingham (PV), 3rd, 13-1; Isabella Moyes, 4th, 13-0; Elliana Bingham (PV), 5th, 12-8; Paige Dunten (PV), 7th, 12-4; Brooklyn Bennett (PE), 8th, 12-2; Kenzie McDonald (PV), 15th, 11-3; Stormie Houck, 18th, 10-11; Kinley Downing, 21st, 10-8; Josie Smith (PV), 27th, 10-1.5; Marji Waite (PV), 30th, 9-9; McKinley Scott (PV), 31st, 9-8; Teala Morris, 37th, 8-11

Triple jump

Marji Waite (PV), 5th, 21-5

Baker, Powder Valley (PV) and Pine Eagle (PE) boys individual results

100 meters

Will Hindman, 10th, 14.84; Sawyer Simon (PV), 13th, 15.22

200 meters

Easton Hansen, 8th, 28.52; Isaiah Hund (PE), 15th, 32.37

400 meters

Romyn Myer, 3rd, 1:02.72; Easton Hansen, 4th, 1:04.72; Steven Rasmussen, 5th, 1:09.41; Ryan Thompson (PE), 1:11.10; Gavin Tubbs (PE), 7th, 1:11.59

800 meters

Bryce Thompson (PE), 4th, 2:34.80; Steven Rasmussen, 7th, 2:52.45; Will Hindman, 11th, 3:03.56

1,500 meters

Huck McCrae (PV), 7th, 5:28.21; Gavin Tubbs (PE), 9th, 5:44.54; Colin Davis (PE), 10th, 5:51.31; Soren Kaaen, 19th, 6:31.76

100 hurdles

Lane Collier, 3rd, 19.89; Zane Hansen (PV), 4th, 20.50; Sawyer Simon (PV), 6th, 22.03

300 hurdles

Zane Hansen (PV), 2nd, 57.34; Lane Collier, 3rd, 58.98; Soren Kaaen, 4th, 1:00.02

4×100 relay

Baker, 2nd, 52.74 (Easton Hansen, Steven Rasmussen, Romyn Myer, Bernardo Loza); Pine Eagle, 6th, 1:01.86 (Colin Davis, Isaiah Hund, Bryce Thompson, Ryan Thompson)

4×400 relay

Baker, 2nd, 4:23.17 (Romyn Myer, Steven Rasmussen, Easton Hansen, Bernardo Loza)

Shot put

Zane Hansen (PV) 9th, 26-0; Daniel Richardson (PV), 17th, 22-5; Trven Merritt (PE), 18th, 22-3; Tucker Horn (PE), 21st, 20-8; Kael Johnson, 25th, 18-8; Bentley Boulter, 28th, 16-7

Discus

Traven Merritt (PE), 10th, 67-6; Daniel Richardson (PV), 11th, 65-5; Kael Johnson, 27th, 51-6; Tucker Horn (PE), 30th, 50-1; Bentley Boulter, 36th, 44-5

Javelin

Huck McCrae (PV), 15th, 74-6.5; Daniel Richardson (PV), 17th, 73-0; Gavin Tubbs (PE), 20th, 69-0; Tucker Horn (PE), 26th, 62-11; Kael Johnson, 30th, 56-10.5; Bentley Boulter, 34th, 55-2

High jump

Zane Hansen (PV), 7th, 4-4; Ryan Thompson (PE), Will Hindman, 4th, 4-2; Lane Coller, Sawyer Simon (PV), 13th, 4-0

Pole vault

Lane Collier, 3rd, 7-0; Soren Kaaen, 7th, 6-0

Long jump

Romyn Myer, 4th, 14-9; Easton Hansen, 4th, 14-8; Isaiah Hund (PE), 8th, 14-4; Ryan Thompson (PE), 10th, 13-10; Soren Kaaen, 13th, 13-3; Huck McCrae (PV), 16th, 12-10; Colin Davis (PE), 20th, 11-11; Sawyer Simon (PV), 29th, 10-8