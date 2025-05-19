BAKER GIRLS GOLF: Bulldogs tied for 7th place after first of two days at state tournament in Corvallis Published 12:40 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

CORVALLIS — The Baker girls golf team is tied for seventh place after the first day of the two-day Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state golf tournament Monday, May 19, at damp and windy Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.

Baker, which qualified for state by winning the district tournament May 13-14 at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Baker City, posted a team score of 377 strokes (top four players) after 18 holes. The second round, also 18 holes, will take place Tuesday, May 20.

Senior Lilly Wilson led the Bulldogs with a first round score of 86, which is tied for 15th in the individual standings. Fellow senior Ashlyn Dalton carded a 91. Baker’s three other players each posted rounds of 100 — senior Brooklyn Rayl, junior Jocelyn Bork and sophomore Kyndal Chandler.

Salem Academy is first in the team standings with a total of 331 strokes. St. Mary’s of Medford is second at 347.

Crook County is third at 362, Scappoose fourth at 367, North Bend fifth at 368, and Banks is sixth at 372.

Baker is tied for seventh with Henley.

In the individual standings, Salem Academy’s Chloe Johnston is the leader in the clubhouse after shooting an even-par round of 71.

Jade Janecek of Banks is second after carding a 74.

Vishaka Priyan of Catlin Gabel was at 5-under par through 16 holes.