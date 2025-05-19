BAKER BOYS GOLF: Bulldogs, seeking 2nd state title in 3 years, tied for 2nd, 3 strokes back, after first round Published 3:01 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

BLUE RIVER — For the third straight year, the Baker boys golf team is in the running for the Class 4A state title.

Baker, the 2023 champion and 2024 runner-up, is tied for second after the Monday’s first round at Tokatee Golf Club east of Eugene. The tournament concludes Tuesday with another 18-hole round.

Baker’s team score (top four players) was 325 strokes, tied with Seaside and three strokes behind Marist Catholic, which won the 2024 team title, four shots ahead of Baker. North Bend is in fourth at 329, four strokes behind Baker and Seaside.

Baker junior Eli Long carded a 3-over par round of 75, including three birdies, to lead Baker. Long is tied for third in the individual standings.

Molalla’s Massimo Cereghino has the individual lead after the first round with a 1-under par 71. Owen Bascom of North Bend is second after carding a 74.

Senior Jaxon Logsdon shot a round of 80, including a birdie on the par 4 13th hole. He is tied for eighth.

Freshman Jake Holden shot an 84, and senior Grant Gambleton carded an 86. Senior Palmer Chandler shot an 89.