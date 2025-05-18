Forest urges caution on Memorial Day weekend Published 6:00 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

BAKER CITY — As Memorial Day weekend draws near and many are planning outdoor activities, it is important to remember to keep safety in mind while recreating on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, the forest office announced May 16.

As the temperatures warm up there still are areas of snow across the forest. Snow levels continue to recede, but forestgoers need to be aware of the changing conditions and be prepared for changes in road conditions. Many forest roads remain impassable due to the snow at higher elevations.

Snow affects many campgrounds, trailheads and other recreation sites, delaying their openings. Campgrounds and recreation sites at lower elevations will be open. the following are Eastern Oregon campgrounds that are scheduled to be open for Memorial Day weekend:

Wallowa Mountain Ranger District

• Boundary

• Canyon

• Hurricane Creek

• Lake Fork

• Ollokot

• Pittsburg Landing and Campground

• Walla Walla

• Williamson

Whitman Ranger District

• McCully Fork Campground

• Miller Lane Campground

• Oregon Campground

• South Fork Campground

• Southwest Shore Campground

• Union Creek Campground

• Wetmore Campground

• Yellow Pine Campground

La Grande Ranger District

• Bird Track Campground

• Spool Cart Campground

• Spring Creek Campground

• Umapine Campground

Those planning a Memorial Day trip should be prepared, make a plan and let someone else know that plan. For outdoor safety tips visit the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest’s Safety and Outdoor Ethics page.

Many areas across the forest may not have cellphone service, which may limit your ability to reach out in the event of an emergency. Stay safe as you explore the forest.

For a list of recreation sites that may be open for the Memorial Day holiday, check out the forests website at tinyurl.com/MemDaycamping.