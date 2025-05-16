News of Record for May 16, 2025 Published 6:46 am Friday, May 16, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Jacob Michael Zoller, 18, Baker City, 5:48 p.m. May 15 in the 1700 block of Broadway Street; cited and released.

CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant), FAILURE TO APPEAR (Malheur County Circuit Court warrant): Dustin Cleve Palmer, 51, Baker City, 12:08 p.m. May 15 at Second and Baker streets; jailed.

Accident reports

May 15, 9:07 p.m. at Hughes Lane and Kirkway Drive; accident with property damage.