BAKER TENNIS: Five Baker girls players qualify for state tournament Published 8:42 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

HERMISTON — Three Baker girls singles players, and one girls doubles team, have qualified for the 4A/3A/2A/1A state tennis tournament.

Singles players Liz Timm, Bel Cunningham and Abby Cunningham won their first two matches at the district tournament Friday, May 16, at Hermiston.

Baker’s doubles team of Kaitlyn Schwin and Olivia Jacoby also won their first two matches.

The top four singles players and doubles teams qualify for state. The semifinal and final matches will be played Saturday, May 17, at Hermiston.

The Baker boys team also competed but didn’t have any singles players or doubles team advance to the semifinals.

The state tournament will be May 22-24 at Oregon State University in Corvallis.