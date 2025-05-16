BAKER/POWDER VALLEY/PINE EAGLE SOFTBALL: Bulldogs rout Ontario to wrap up league schedule Published 7:15 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

ONTARIO — The Baker/Powder Valley/Pine Eagle softball team finished its Greater Oregon League in dominating fashion, beating Ontario 17-1 and 25-1 in a pair of 10-run mercy run games on Friday, May 16, at Ontario.

The first game ended after four innings, the second game after three innings.

Game one

Reagan Ritter pitched a complete game, striking out five.

Macey Morgan hit two home runs and had four RBIs. Ritter was 2 for 3 with four RBIs.

Game 2

Raegan Gulick went all three innings in the circle and struck out five.

Colbi Bachman was 2 for 4 with a home run and six RBIs. Gulick was 3 for 4 with four RBIs, Kate Nilsen was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Paityn Barr was 1 for 2 with two RBIs, and Jaxyn Ramos 1 for 1 with two RBIs.

Baker improved to 10-14 overall and finished with a 4-8 league record for third place in the GOL.

Baker wraps up the regular season with home games against Vale on May 20 at 4 p.m., and against Umatilla on May 21 at 5 p.m. Baker likely will travel for a first round Class 4A play-in game.