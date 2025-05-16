BAKER, PINE EAGLE, POWDER VALLEY TRACK AND FIELD: Published 7:27 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Baker’s Rasean Jones won three individual events and anchored the winning 4×400 relay team as the Bulldogs won the team title at the Ray Uriarte Invitational track and field meet Friday, May 16, at Baker High School.

Jones won both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles races — he is the two-time defending Class 4A state champion in both events — and the long jump.

Baker finished second in the girls team standings.

Powder Valley and Pine Eagle also competed in the 23-team event.

Other Baker winners included Jack Joseph in the high jump and Sammy Gressley in the 400 meters. Joining Jones on the 4×400 relay team were Everett Freeland, Wayland Thomas and Henry Gaslin.

Pine Eagle’s Ella Randall, a two-time defending state champion in the shot put, won that event. Baker’s Kate Norton was second.

Ray Uriarte Invitational

Team scores

Boys

Baker, 1st, 111.5; Nyssa, 2nd, 64.5; Powder Valley, Pine Eagle, tied 16th, 8

Girls

La Grande, 1st, 106; Baker, 2nd, 65; Pine Eagle, 13th, 24; Powder Valley, 15th, 16.5

Baker, Pine Eagle (PE), Powder Valley (PV) girls individual results

100 meters

Hannah Martin (PV), 17th, 13.45; Ellie Murphy, 22nd, 13.75; Lyndi Bingham (PV), 26th, 14.01; Kellee Dixon (PV), 27th, 14.01; Brylee Bain, 38th, 14.49; Janie Bingham (PV), 42nd, 14.57; Remy Damschen, 47th, 14.71; Evie Davis (PE), 50th, 15.21

200 meters

Sky Nesser (PV), 5th, 27.49; Ellie Murphy, 19th, 29.33; Brylee Bain, 22nd, 30.26; Kilynn Waite (PV), 30th, 32.35; Evie Davis (PE), 31st, 32.52; Camilla Longagnani (PV), 34th, 32.93; Sloan Petersen (PV), 38th, 34.68

400 meters

Sammy Gressley, 1st, 59.16; Emmie Dickinson (PV), 15th, 1:08.15; Valentina Bussolotti, 23rd, 1:14.90; Kilynn Waite (PV), 24th, 1:16.54; Jurnee Bliss, 26th, 1:17.90; Camilla Longagnani (PV), 27th, 1:18.08; Sloan Petersen (PV), 29th, 1:21.88

800 meters

Gwen Rasmussen, 3rd, 2:34.91

1,500 meters

Matty Gressley, 6th, 5:35.38; Brielle McCrae (PV), 10th, 6:09.11

3,000 meters

Lindsey Brown (PE), 2nd, 10:51.68; Gwen Rasmussen, 3rd, 12:10.70

100 hurdles

Nyah Johnson (PE), 10th, 17.56; Meren Jesenko, 17th, 19.06; Grace Tracy, 18th, 19.43; Azailya Combs (PV), 19th, 19.59; Sophia Fortin, 20th, 19.74; Anna Johnson, 22nd, 20.26

300 hurdles

Meren Jesenko, 6th, 51.33; Hannah Martin (PV), 8th, 52.22; Sophia Fortin, 13th, 53.86; Nyah Johnson (PE), 14th, 54.33; Anna Johnson, 15th, 54.41; Grace Tracy, 16th, 54.60; Azailya Combs, 19th, 55.81

4×100 relay

Powder Valley, 8th, 52.60 (Lyndi Bingham, Emmie Dickinson, Sky Nesser, Hannah Martin)

4×400 relay

Baker, 2nd, 4:21.70 (Grace Tracy, Meren Jesenko, Molly Rasmussen, Sammy Gressley); Powder Valley, 7th, 4:33.23 (Janie Bingham, Lyndi Bingham, Kellee Dixon, Sky Nesser)

Shot put

Ella Randall (PE), 1st, 41-3; Kate Norton, 2nd, 37-5; Lilly Collins, 10th, 28-0.5; Lea Weston (PV), 19th, 26-0; Baylee Smith (PV), 42nd, 22-4.5; Kiley Kerns (PV), 50th, 21-3; Brielle McCrae (PV), 53rd, 20-4; Marley Barrett, 54th, 20-2.5; Saren Guerts (PE), 61st, 18-8

Discus (distances in meters)

Kate Norton, 3rd, 31.93; Ella Randall (PE), 16th, 25.02; Lilly Collins, 17th, 24.93; Kyla Richardson (PV), 28th, 23.74; Lea Weston (PV), 37th, 21.63; Saren Guerts (PE), 38th, 21.38; Kiley Kerns (PV), 44th, 19.15; Brielle McCrae (PV), 45th, 18.74; Elona Alba-Keffer, 50th, 17.45

Javelin (distances in meters)

Kate Norton, 10th, 30.25; Kellee Dixon (PV), 15th, 28.71; Chloe Cox (PV), 23rd, 25.93; Marley Barrett, 34th, 23.26; Janie Bingham (PV), 35th, 22.96; Baylee Smith (PV), 46th, 18.27; Jericha Hearne, 49th, 16.97; Saren Geurts (PE), 54th, 16.01

High jump (distances in meters)

Molly Rasmussen, 2nd, 1.48; Nyah Johnson (PE), 3rd, 1.42; Sky Nesser (PV), 5th, 1.42; Kyla Richardson (PV), 6th, 1.37; Ellie Murphy, 12th, 1.32; Ruby Heriza, 15th, 1.32; Anna Johnson, 17th, 1.27

Pole vault (distances in meters)

Sofie Kaaen, 4th, 2.81; Kara Regan, 10th, 2.31; Reese Roys, 11th, 2.16; Remy Damschen, 18th, 2.01

Long jump (distances in meters)

Molly Rasmussen, 7th, 4.83; Hannah Martin (PV), 10th, 4.63; Sammy Gressley, 12th, 4.56; Lyndi Bingham (PV), 15th, 4.48; Anna Johnson, 19th, 4.33; Brylee Bain, 21st, 4.24; Kilynn Waite (PV), 22nd, 4.06; Evie Davis (PE), 29th, 3.80; Camilla Longagnani (PV), 31st, 3.69

Triple jump (distances in meters)

Kellee Dixon (PV), 6yth, 9.42, Reese Roys, 15th, 8.78; Remy Damschen, 16th, 8.73; Evie Davis (PE), 21st, 8.07; Baylee Smith (PV), 22nd, 7.74

Baker, Pine Eagle (PE), Powder Valley (PV) boys individual results

100 meters

Henry Kamerdula, 7th, 11.60; Johndale Buniag, 17th, 11.88; Wayland Thomas, 18th, 11.88; Lance Downing, 20th, 11.95; Bowen McGuire (PV), 48th, 13.10; Henry White (PV), 51st, 13.45; Britt Combs (PV), 61st, 20.33

200 meters

Isaiah Hannah, 12th, 24.55; Bowen McGuire (PV), 33rd, 26.96; Henry White (PV), 38th, 28.01; Britt Combs (PV), 40th, 44.69

400 meters

Henry Kamerdula, 4th, 52.82; Wayland Thomas, 7th, 54.18; William Spriet, 14th, 55.90; James Ransom (PE), 15th, 55.92; Everett Freeland, 17th, 56.27; Gideon Davis (PE), 42nd, 1:02.59

800 meters

Gabriel Brown (PE), 3rd, 2:02.91; Daniel Brown, 8th, 2:06.87; William Spriet, 13th, 2:13.86; Peter Davis (PE), 21st, 2:19.70; Bryson Petrucci, 23rd, 2:23.16

1,500 meters

Daniel Brown, 5th, 4:21.48; Peter Davis (PE), 11th, 4:37.90; Brigham Leggett (PV), 28th, 5:04.41; Jarrek Cikanek, 36th, 5:20.89; Jaxson Everson, 42nd, 5:53.22

3,000 meters

James Ransom (PE), 7th, 10:37.81; Jarrek Cikanek, 14th, 11:31.56

110 hurdles

Rasean Jones, 1st, 14.02; Jack Joseph, 4th, 16.47; Caiden Anderson-Ficek (PV), 4th, 16.85; Ian Brougham, 10th, 18.48

300 hurdles

Rasean Jones, 1st, 38.20; Jack Joseph, 2nd, 42.75; Caiden Anderson-Ficek (PV), 4th, 44.60; Ian Brougham, 10th, 47.89

4×100 relay

Baker, 8th, 46.39; Powder Valley, 12th, 49.70 (Caiden Anderson-Ficek, Alan Bedolla, Bowen McGuire, Jackon Cox)

4×400 relay

Baker, 1st, 3:33.72 (Everett Freeland, Wayland Thomas, Henry Gaslin, Rasean Jones)

Shot put (distances in meters)

Isaac Berry, 10th, 11.98; Ryder Nimmo, 13th, 11.39; Range Bingham (PV), 19th, 10.56; Jackson Cox (PV), 21st, 10.34; Caiden Anderson-Ficek (PV), 22nd, 10.19; Quin Wellman, 25th, 10.11; Jamie McClain, 28th, 9.97; Jonathan Kerns (PV), 49th, 7.24

Discus (distances in meters)

Quin Wellman, 4th, 42.44; Ryder Nimmo, 11th, 34.56; Isaac Berry, 21st, 29.15; Range Bingham (PV), 32nd, 24.39; Jackson Cox (PV), 35th, 23.81; Hayden Marks, 37th, 23.68; Jonathan Kerns (PV), 46th, 19.45; Britt Combs (PV), 52nd 6.84

Javelin

Cole Burge, 10th, 42.47; Jamie McClain, 29th, 31.69; Quin Wellman, 32nd, 31.13; James Ranson (PE), 33rd, 30.95; Henry White (PV), 35th, 30.27; Range Bingham (PV), 36th, 30.26; Bowen McGuire (PV), 37th, 30.19; Jonathan Kerns (PV), 47th, 26.78

High jump

Jack Joseph, 1st, 1.79; Henry Gaslin, 3rd, 1.74; Joseph Warbis, 7th, 1.69; Quin Wellman, 10th, 1.64

Pole vault

Gabriel McBride, 15th, 3.01; William Spriet 17th, 3.01

Long jump

Rasean Jones, 1st, 6.78; Henry Gaslin, 4th, 5.94; Gavin Combs, 8th, 5.76; Peter Davis (PE), 29th, 4.96; Gideon Davis (PE), 42nd, 4.37

Triple jump

Johndale Buniag, 2nd, 11.88; Joseph Warbis, 3rd, 11.64