BAKER BASEBALL: Bulldogs dominate Ontario in doubleheader sweep

Published 8:50 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

By Jayson Jacoby | Baker City Herald

Baker's Jake McClaughry takes a swing against Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa on April 22, 2025. (Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald)

ONTARIO — The Baker baseball team finished its Greater Oregon League schedule with a pair of easy wins over Ontario on Friday, May 16, at Ontario.

Baker won the first game 17-1, and the second game 10-1.

The Bulldogs, 13-10 overall, finished 6-6 in league play, in third place. Baker has a nonleague game against Mac-Hi on May 20 at 4 p.m. at the Baker Sports Complex.

The Bulldogs then likely will travel for a Class 4A play-in game.

