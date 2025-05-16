BAKER BASEBALL: Bulldogs dominate Ontario in doubleheader sweep Published 8:50 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

ONTARIO — The Baker baseball team finished its Greater Oregon League schedule with a pair of easy wins over Ontario on Friday, May 16, at Ontario.

Baker won the first game 17-1, and the second game 10-1.

The Bulldogs, 13-10 overall, finished 6-6 in league play, in third place. Baker has a nonleague game against Mac-Hi on May 20 at 4 p.m. at the Baker Sports Complex.

The Bulldogs then likely will travel for a Class 4A play-in game.