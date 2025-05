News of Record for May 15, 2025 Published 6:46 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY, UNLAWFUL ENTRY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, THIRD-DEGREE THEFT, PROBATION VIOLATION: Alexander Alen Adams, 29, Baker City, 7:31 p.m. May 14 in the 3200 block of 13th Street; jailed.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Jason Glenn Kingsbury, 40, Richland, 5:30 p.m. May 14 on Highway 86, Milepost 12; cited and released.

PROBATION VIOLATION: Shatanna Ann Harvey, 33, Baker City, 4:14 p.m. May 14 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.

Accident reports

May 14, 5:03 p.m. near 40224 Highway 86; noninjury accident.