CASA of Eastern Oregon faces more funding challenges Published 11:00 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

State director encourages communities to support local programs

CASA of Eastern Oregon faces budget challenges due to additional funding cuts at the federal level.

Oregon CASA Network, which represents 19 CASA programs in the state, received notice April 22 that the National CASA/GAL Association’s federal funding through the U.S. Department of Justice was terminated.

National CASA was a source of grants to local CASA programs in Oregon and across the country.

“We were notified those grants were suspended,” said Kat Hendrix, executive director of Oregon CASA Network.

According to the notice, funding was terminated because they “no longer effectuate the program goals or agency priorities,” which includes “protecting American children,” according to the National CASA/GAL Association.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. A CASA volunteer completes training, then is appointed by a judge to advocate for a child who is in the foster care system. The CASA spends time learning about the child’s situation, and makes a recommendation to the court that he or she believes is in the best interest of the child.

Hendrix said children in foster care who have a CASA have improved education outcomes and improved chances of being placed in a permanent home in a shorter time.

“Their role goes beyond advocating in court — they are advocating for their well-being overall,” she said.

CASA of Eastern Oregon serves Baker, Grant, Union, Wallowa, Harney, Malheur and Lake counties, while the Umatilla-Morrow CASA program serves children in those counties.

“They’re one of the regions most significantly impacted,” Hendrix said.

The April announcement followed news that OCN would not receive $1.7 million after community project funding was eliminated from the federal budget passed by Congress on March 14.

As a result of the lost funding, CASA programs are adjusting budgets and operations.

“We are cutting as many expenses as possible so that our program managers — all part-time — can stay on because if we don’t have them, we cannot have advocates for children,” said Mary Collard, executive director of CASA of Eastern Oregon, who is currently laid off and volunteering her time to fundraise and apply for grants.

She said CASA offices will close in La Grande and Malheur County, and the part-time program managers will work from home.

The Baker City office, which is headquarters for CASA of Eastern Oregon, will stay open but is moving to a smaller location.

“We are depending on community support through fundraisers and direct donations and finding new funding through grant foundations,” Collard said.

She said all billboards and paid marketing to recruit volunteers is halted, but CASA will continue to support local children.

“We are still recruiting and training advocates because our children will not go without a voice in the courtroom,” she said.

Going forward

The National CASA/GAL Association is appealing the decision to terminate its federal funding.

In the meantime, Hendrix said, “OCN remains strong, united, and unwavering in its mission to advocate for children in foster care.”

“With National CASA/GAL Association’s dramatic decrease in funding, it falls to local CASA programs to pick up the pieces and work that much harder on behalf of children in foster care who have experienced abuse and neglect,” she said. “Our local CASA programs serve children in every county in Oregon and are deeply rooted in their communities.Our network has a long and proven track record of adapting in the face of challenges — and this moment is no different.”

She said CASA programs are “finding alternative funding sources, expanding partnerships at the local and state levels, and investing in the capacity and resilience of the statewide network.”

“While this loss of federal support presents challenges, OCN remains committed to ensuring that every child has a dedicated, compassionate advocate by their side in court and in life,” Hendrix said. “We invite community members, partners, and supporters to stand with us as we move forward together — stronger, more connected, and more determined than ever.”

She encourages community members to call on state legislators to support HB 5002 and HB 3196.

“Those bills are part of the solution, but we’re also looking to our communities,” Hendrix said. “The need is urgent.”

She said data will be collected in July to determine the number of children in foster care, and the number of available CASAs.

“Oregon CASA programs are very resilient, very adaptable, very strong, and creative in ensuring these services continue,” she said. “Communities are stepping up to fill that gap.”

Fundraisers and events will be announced soon. For more information about CASA of Eastern Oregon, or to donate, visit casaeo.org or follow the page on Facebook.