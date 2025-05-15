Baker High School senior awards night is May 28 Published 11:20 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Baker High School’s senior awards night is Wednesday, May 28, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the BHS auditorium, 2500 E St. The community is welcome to attend.

Refreshments and appetizers, catered by BHS alum Campbell Vanderwiele, will start at 5:30 p.m. BHS senior Daniel Brown will provide live music.

The evening includes presentations of scholarships and special recognition, and seniors will receive pathway cords to wear for graduation.

After the awards, cake will be served courtesy of National Honor Society.