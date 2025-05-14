News of Record for May 14, 2025 Published 6:13 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

FAILURE TO APPEAR (Hood River County Circuit Court warrant): Grace Lynn Guzman, 34, Portland, 7:22 a.m. May 13 in the 200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Margie Beth Willcut, 42, Halfway, 1:17 p.m. May 13 in Halfway; cited and released.

PROBATION VIOLATION (two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): David Carson Weiss, 22, Baker City, 10:11 a.m. May 13 at the Baker County Jail, where he was in custody on other charges.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Aaron Eugene Proffitt, 42, Baker City, 9:05 a.m. May 13 in the 200 block of Elm Street; cited and released.