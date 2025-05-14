BAKER/POWDER VALLEY BASEBALL: Bulldogs use two big innings to romp past Nyssa, 13-5 Published 5:51 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

NYSSA — The Baker/Powder Valley baseball scored in just two of the seven innings in a nonleague game at Nyssa on Tuesday, May 13.

But the Bulldogs plated 13 runs in those two frames.

Which was plenty.

Three Bulldog pitchers kept Nyssa at bay in Baker’s 13-5 win.

Baker improved to 11-10 as the regular season nears its end. The Bulldogs finish the Greater Oregon League schedule with a doubleheader at Ontario on Friday, May 16, starting at 2 p.m. PDT, then play a nonleague game against Mac-Hi on May 20 at 4 p.m at the Baker Sports Complex.

Baker will finish third in the league regardless of the results against Ontario, which is winless in league play.

The Bulldogs likely will travel for a Class 4A play-in game later this month.

On Tuesday at Nyssa, Baker started fast.

Leadoff hitter Sage Joseph was hit by a pitch, and John Garcia walked.

Jaxon Logsdon drove in both runners with a double and Baker led 2-0 before Nyssa had recorded an out.

With two outs in the first inning, Zane Morgan singled.

Colby Capon hit a two-run homer to center, and the lead was 4-0.

Nyssa picked up a run in the third, and Baker’s lead remained at 4-1 through four innings.

But not for long.

Baker exploded for nine runs in the top of the fifth to take control.

Joseph again did his job as leadoff hitter, reaching base on a single.

Garcia followed with a single, and Logsdon walked to load the bases with no outs.

Jake McClaughry drew a walk to drive in a run, and Baker’s lead was 5-1.

After an out, Clay Stevens and Ethan Fletcher had consecutive RBI singles to boost the lead to 7-1.

Aldo Duran then drove in two runs with a single, and Joseph, in his second at-bat in the inning, hit an RBI single.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Logsdon cleared the bases with his second double, and the lead was 13-1.

Starting pitcher Andy Richards earned the win, allowing one hit and one run, and striking out two, in three innings.

Relievers Logan Crawford and Tucker Reid each pitched two innings. Reid struck out five.

Logsdon finished with five RBIs. Capon had two RBIs, and Joseph and Morgan had two hits each.