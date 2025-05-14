Baker City Farmers Market moves to Saturdays Published 1:42 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

BAKER CITY — The Baker City Farmers Market is moving to Saturday mornings beginning June 7.

For several years, the market has been held Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. Megan Foucht, market manager, said discussions started last season about moving to Saturday to draw more people and take advantage of cooler summer mornings.

“That time of day, as you get farther in the summer, is just hot,” she said of the Thursday markets.

The heat, she said, affected both the vendors, shoppers and offerings.

“We want to get more people to market,” she said. “We want it to be more accessible — a nice Saturday morning activity.”

The farmers market will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in Central Park, which is the same location as last year. Central Park is located between Resort Street and the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway that runs along the Powder River.

The market runs from June 7 to Oct. 11.

Vendors

An information session for vendors is scheduled for May 22 via Zoom at 5 p.m. For a link to join, send an email to bakercityfarmersmarketor@gmail.com or visit the Baker City Farmers Market on Facebook.

Foucht said the market offers new rates for vendors this season, including a smaller space for $15 per market or $200 for the season.

The regular space, which measures 10 feet by 10 feet, is $25 per market or $340 for the season.

The market continues to offer free spaces for community organizations, and a $5 vendor fee for young entrepreneurs.

“We really want to support entrepreneurship of all kinds,” Foucht said.

The market will again participate in the Double Up Food Bucks program, which matches SNAP dollars to increase access to fresh produce.

Types of offerings

Foucht would like to see vendors with fruit, vegetables, pickles, preserves, dried goods, dog treats, crafts, art, jewelry, baked goods and prepared food (requires a temporary restaurant license).

She said the market received a Climate Resilient grant from the Oregon Farmers Market fund last year, and can help offset mileage costs for vendors who travel from more than an hour away — especially areas with longer growing seasons than Baker City.

“We really want to get more fruit and vegetables to the market,” she said.

Vendors can find more information at bakercityfarmersmarket.com.